XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XP.

Get XP alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XP during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XP during the third quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in XP by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in XP during the third quarter worth $81,000.

NYSE:XP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,676. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.