Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $40.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,423. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,773. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

