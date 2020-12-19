Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.25. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $4,091,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.