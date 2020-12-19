Analysts Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Virtusa posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtusa.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Virtusa’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of VRTU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.29. 666,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virtusa by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.