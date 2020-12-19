Veros (VRS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,943.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Veros has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Veros has a market capitalization of $297,563.05 and approximately $6,943.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.00747114 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00169671 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00376587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00121404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00075354 BTC.

About Veros

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

