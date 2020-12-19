DAPS Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $115,642.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including txbit.io, SWFT, Bitbox and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00367548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,149,469,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitmart, SWFT, STEX and Bitbox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAPSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.