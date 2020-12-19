KeeperDAO (ROOK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $902,959.00

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $2.66 million and $902,959.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $72.89 or 0.00311478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.00747114 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00169671 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00376587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00121404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00075354 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.