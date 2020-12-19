Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Hits $129,623.53

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $129,623.53 and $111,482.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 26,949,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.