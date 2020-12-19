Terra Hits One Day Volume of $9.51 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $203.59 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00141650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.00748113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00169988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00121330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00075449 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,119,624 coins and its circulating supply is 383,468,608 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.