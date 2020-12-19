Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00004488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $152,852.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,425.99 or 0.99990350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022480 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.