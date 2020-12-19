Hedget One Day Trading Volume Reaches $328,307.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00008484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $328,307.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00141650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.00748113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00169988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00121330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00075449 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

