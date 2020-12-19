$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Brigham Minerals posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 1,427,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,658. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a PE ratio of -567.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 112.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,381 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 598,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,017,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 173,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.