Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Mapfre alerts:

OTCMKTS:MPFRF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,403. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.