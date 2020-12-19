Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $38.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. 2,262,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

