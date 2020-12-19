Electrum Dark (ELD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 48.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $932.78 and approximately $12.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00094162 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00603983 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002458 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a token. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.