GokuMarket Credit Price Tops $0.19 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $566,824.70 and approximately $932,236.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00503359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000278 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Token Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

GokuMarket Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.