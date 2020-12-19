Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Receives C$0.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.64.

A number of research firms have commented on CFW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark cut Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 734,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,904. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.