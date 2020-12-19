EventChain Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $349,623.50 and $10,952.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00368340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

