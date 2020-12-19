Gnosis (GNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $265,022.00

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $104.68 million and $265,022.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $69.58 or 0.00296641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00368340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

