USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00744779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00169625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00375117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00120468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075364 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

