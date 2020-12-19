Liquidity Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,290.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 42% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $130,637.01 and approximately $85,290.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00744779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00169625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00375117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00120468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075364 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

