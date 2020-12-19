SparksPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $46,758.52 and approximately $64.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

