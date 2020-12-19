Contrasting Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) & ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.64, meaning that its stock price is 764% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.1% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dalrada Financial and ManpowerGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ManpowerGroup 2 1 5 0 2.38

ManpowerGroup has a consensus target price of $79.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.16%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dalrada Financial and ManpowerGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 12.76 -$2.47 million N/A N/A ManpowerGroup $20.86 billion 0.25 $465.70 million $7.45 12.13

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65% ManpowerGroup 0.47% 9.72% 2.91%

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,500 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

