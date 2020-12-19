$0.72 EPS Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $78.50. 558,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,996. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

