Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.46 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $249.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $266.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $974.83 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

TCBI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 888,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,885. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $427,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 279.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

