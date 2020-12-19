Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 8,319,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Discovery by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

