$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 2,872,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,801. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.