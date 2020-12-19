$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 2,872,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,801. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.