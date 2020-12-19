Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.98. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $101.43. 1,538,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,891. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

