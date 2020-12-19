Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives $33.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NYSE DAO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.46. 395,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,374. Youdao has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 262,951 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,436,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

