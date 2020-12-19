Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives $133.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

A number of analysts have commented on PFPT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. 2,477,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,375. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,135 shares of company stock worth $2,047,400 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

