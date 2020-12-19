Hiveterminal Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,533.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $3,533.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00142315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00745631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00170787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00120448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075399 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

