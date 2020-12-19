Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.97 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $472,196.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00134908 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00093399 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00594813 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002417 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010612 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

Tachyon Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

