BQT (BQTX) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. BQT has a total market cap of $718,844.38 and $1,413.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last week, BQT has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00370211 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BQTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.