BASIC (BASIC) Achieves Market Cap of $18.43 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and $3.01 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00142315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00745631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00170787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00120448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075399 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,122,601,748 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BASICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.