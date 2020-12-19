Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBEV. ValuEngine cut NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,650. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $268.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

