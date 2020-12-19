Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $23.39 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for about $9.21 or 0.00039217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,540,016 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

