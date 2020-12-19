Flit Token Price Tops $0.0000 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Flit Token has a total market cap of $2,580.62 and $3,949.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded up 202.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00502285 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,454.86 or 0.99899399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022410 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About Flit Token

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.