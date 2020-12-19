Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $0.60 EPS

Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.77. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,282,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after buying an additional 415,140 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $2,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 142.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 397,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 233,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,604,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,731,000 after buying an additional 484,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,716,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,456,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

