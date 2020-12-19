Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $16.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of HA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $839.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

