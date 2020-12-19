$274.88 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report sales of $274.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $244.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

