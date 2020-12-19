OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $103.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,377. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in OSI Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OSI Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OSI Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.01. 364,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

