Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $90.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,691. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

