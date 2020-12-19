$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.66. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

