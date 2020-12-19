Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $677.58 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $154.42 or 0.00657893 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $677.58 million and $179.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000310 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,387,903 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

