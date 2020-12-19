TerraKRW Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $70.58 million and $35,741.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00141914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00745889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00170305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00120414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075432 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 78,135,565,554 coins and its circulating supply is 78,134,836,446 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

