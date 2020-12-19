Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.74. 5,820,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

