Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $448,416.87 and $9,587.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00499294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000278 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

