DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0098

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. DogeCash has a market cap of $130,756.53 and $15,622.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00110542 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004064 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009425 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 113.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,300,918 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

