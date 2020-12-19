Render Token Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and approximately $27,740.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00369685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026018 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.