Constellation Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $142,480.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00369685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026018 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

